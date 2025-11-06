Limpopo town to become huge construction site with R7bn smart city development

The Lepelle-Nkumpi Municipality is set to benefit from the recently hosted Limpopo Investment Conference, which raised over R170-billion in pledges — including plans to build a R7-billion Smart City in the vibrant town of Lebowakgomo.

Located within the Capricorn District Municipality, Lebowakgomo houses the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, and previously served as the capital of the former Lebowa Bantustan. According to Mayor Marriam Molala, the town deserves this transformative development.

New smart city

Molala confirmed that the new smart city will be constructed on a 160-hectare site situated directly opposite the municipality’s offices. The project is expected to create over 10,000 jobs during and after construction.

“Premier Phophi Ramathuba has urged municipalities to intensify their participation in building the provincial economy and expand initiatives that foster sustainable development. As Lepelle-Nkumpi, we heeded the call and pledged R475-million, demonstrating our dedication to creating a conducive environment for investment,” said Molala.

The municipality continues to unlock growth through its Business Attraction (BA) development initiatives. These are designed to attract investment, stimulate local economic expansion, and create long-term employment opportunities, she said.

Molala further revealed that the smart city project is expected to attract over 500 new businesses to invest in the area. The municipality will also host its own Municipal Investment Conference on November 21. The sod-turning ceremony for the smart city will also take place during this time.

Transformative economic development

“This initiative forms part of the municipality’s efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships that promote inclusive and transformative economic development,” Molala concluded.

Over the years, Lebowakgomo has evolved as a black middle-class town. It was originally established to house civil servants of the former Bantustan government.

Even after the dismantling of the Bantustan system in the early 1990s, the town maintained its glory. It continued to attract professionals and entrepreneurs due to its appealing living environment.

As a result, modern services such as private healthcare facilities and independent schools have flourished. The town has also experienced a retail boom in recent years. The town boasts Mall@Lebo and Lebowakgomo Mall, both hosting major retail brands.

Since its inception, the Limpopo Investment Conference has yielded significant results. Over the past four years, it has generated pledges worth R282.34-billion. R66.76-billion (23.6%) has been converted into actual investments, creating 20,084 jobs across multiple sectors.

Municipalities reaping rewards

Premier Phophi Ramathuba told Sunday World that several other municipalities have benefited from previous conferences. They secured R120.3-billion in investment pledges.

These include major projects such as the R19.2-billion Ivanplats and Generic Core Sustainable Energy initiatives. They are already underway in Mogalakwena and Fetakgomo-Tubatse, respectively.

“Initiatives valued at R9.9-billion await regulatory approval. And a further R52.8-billion in investments is tied to the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Fetakgomo-Tubatse and Musina-Makhado,” said Ramathuba.

