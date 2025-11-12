Local business calls for fair slice of cake for Polokwane cup final

When Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants step onto the pitch at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on December 6 for the much-anticipated Carling Knockout Cup final, it will be more than just a football showdown.

For thousands in Limpopo, the clash represents opportunity – a rare chance to score beyond the pitch, in the bustling world of local business.

Carnival of colour and sound

To football fans, it’s a dream fixture: the mighty Buccaneers chasing silverware against the underdog Bahlabani ba Ntwa, who have won hearts with their fearless run to the final. But for small traders, guesthouse owners, taxi operators and restaurant managers, it’s not just about goals – it’s about the economic windfall expected in and around the provincial capital.

From as early as a week before the match, the streets around the stadium are expected to transform into a carnival of colour and sound. Street vendors will be out in full force, selling vuvuzelas, team scarves, club regalia and sizzling street food. Guesthouses and lodges in and around the city are expected to be fully booked, as fans from across the country – and neighbouring countries like Botswana and Zimbabwe as they usually do – flock to Polokwane for what promises to be a festive weekend.

For businessman and Forum of Limpopo Entrepreneurs (Fole) chairman, Motinki Mahlo, the event is both a blessing and a source of frustration. While he welcomes the economic buzz, Mahlo is concerned that local businesses will once again be sidelined.

“Big events like this bring millions into the city,” Mahlo said. “But most of the business opportunities – catering, supply contracts, and even security services – are at times given to people from outside Polokwane and outside Limpopo. That’s not fair to our local entrepreneurs who have the skills and capacity.”

‘Put locals first’

He added that Fole will lobby the municipality and event organisers to prioritise allocating stalls and service contracts to local vendors this time around.

“We have members who can cater for VIP guests, others who run security companies, and hundreds of informal traders who depend on such events to feed their families. Giving stalls to outsiders will rob our people of a golden opportunity,” said Mahlo.

Despite these concerns, some local businesses are already feeling the positive impact of the looming cup final.

‘We are more than ready’

Just a kilometre from the stadium stands Vuwa Lodge, one of Polokwane’s leading accommodation establishments. Its owner, Thomas Ramulifho, said preparations were in full swing.

“We are more than ready to receive visitors,” said Ramulifho, standing proudly in the courtyard of his 29-room establishment. “Our rooms range from standard to luxury and executive suites. We provide top-class facilities, and our restaurant is a three-star graded facility – one of the best in Polokwane.”

Ramulifho said the lodge has often been fully booked for such big events, and this time around they even expect many fans to extend their stay to enjoy Limpopo’s hospitality and attractions.

Airport a concern

While local businesses are gearing up for a boom, there are logistical concerns that could dampen the excitement. The Polokwane International Airport remains a weak link in the province’s infrastructure chain. This is due to ongoing technical problems at the airport there could be operational challenges should weather conditions turn cloudy or rainy.

The issue stems from unresolved Instrument Landing System (ILS) malfunctions caused by ongoing ANTS (Air Navigation Technical Systems) problems – rendering the airport non-functional during low visibility. However, the situation could improve following a meeting between Premier Phophi Ramathuba, the MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, economic development, environment and tourism MEC Tshitireke Matibe and Gateway Airport Aviation Limited’s chief executive officer Mokgadi Matli, who were trying to come up with financial support to alleviate the problems at the airport and similar challenges in the province.

Excitement building up

Despite the challenges, excitement is building across Limpopo. Hotels are preparing special menus, local DJs are planning after-party events, and transport operators are ready for the tens of thousands expected at the stadium.

The Peter Mokaba Stadium, expected to be packed to capacity, will not only host a football spectacle but also showcase the province’s economic potential when sport meets business.

As the countdown begins, one thing is certain — for the people of Limpopo, the Carling Knockout Cup final will truly be more than a game.

The latest news is that another football giant is heading to Polokwane just under a week before the cup final. Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they will play their CAF Confederations Cup match against Egyptian side Zamalek at the same Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 30.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content