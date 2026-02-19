Local rooibos exports break 10 000-ton barrier for first time

South Africa’s rooibos industry has reached a historic milestone by exporting more than 10 000 tons for the first time, with volumes rising to about 10 930 tons in 2025 compared with the past decade.

As the industry moves through 2026, it faces climatic uncertainty, shifting global trade dynamics, and tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Dawie de Villiers, chair of the South African Rooibos Council, said the sector’s strength lies in balancing resilience with restraint.

“Rooibos is not a volume-driven commodity. Its long-term value lies in quality, original integrity, and responsible stewardship.

“As the industry navigates 2026, stability rather than expansion will remain its strategic anchor. Our approach prioritises reliability and trust—factors that underpin both local livelihoods and global confidence in our product,” said de Villiers.

He said production remains variable because rooibos is grown under dryland conditions and depends on rainfall within a narrow geographical area.

Demand locally and internationally remained relatively stable at about 18 000 tons a year.

He said exports remain central to the sector’s sales performance, with rooibos now shipped to more than 50 markets.

Established markets provide stability

Japan remained the largest buyer in 2025, taking about a third of total exports, while established markets like Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and France continued to provide stability.

New destinations, including Indonesia, Sri Lanka and China, are gaining momentum as global consumers pay closer attention to their origins and authenticity.

Rooibos, which is legally a tisane rather than a tea, is also expanding beyond traditional brews into ready-to-drink beverages, kombucha, skincare, functional foods, and hospitality products.

Climate variability remains the industry’s biggest structural risk, with irregular rainfall and rising temperatures affecting yields.

Governance and sustainability frameworks, including geographical indication protection and benefit-sharing agreements with traditional knowledge holders, have strengthened the sector, while exports support thousands of rural households in the Cederberg.

“The industry is realistic about risk but confident in its foundations. Rooibos has shown that with collaboration and good governance, it is possible to build value without compromising integrity.

“This is not just about the product; it’s about sustaining communities, supporting rural economies and maintaining SA’s reputation abroad.”

