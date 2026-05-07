Local wins big at Global Finance Awards

Standard Bank has been named a Regional winner for Sustainable Finance and Best Investment Bank in Africa at the Global Finance Awards 2026.

The awards celebrate how financial institutions are positioning themselves at the centre of infrastructure development, energy security and climate-conscious growth across the continent.

Standard Bank’s wins span both traditional investment banking and sustainability-focused categories, including Best Investment Bank for Power/Energy in Africa and Best Bank for Sustainability Bonds.

The spread of awards across countries such as Angola, Nigeria and Mozambique also signals rising demand for complex financial solutions in key African markets.

Brian Marshall, head of investment banking at Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said with many economies still reliant on fossil fuels, banks are increasingly required to balance immediate energy security with longer-term climate goals.

Tackling Africa’s infrastructure and energy challenges

At the core of this recognition is the bank’s role in financing projects that tackle Africa’s urgent infrastructure and energy challenges. As many economies still depend on fossil fuels, banks are having to strike a balance between short-term energy security and longer-term climate objectives.

This has driven demand for financing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro, alongside broader infrastructure development.

He said the bank’s strategy is built around mobilising capital into projects that improve energy access while supporting lower-carbon growth. This includes backing infrastructure that can strengthen economic resilience and expand opportunities across the continent.

“As the leading Corporate and Investment Banking business in Africa, with an unmatched footprint, we are honoured to be recognised for our achievements in Investment Banking and Sustainable Finance.

“These awards reflect our momentum and our commitment to Africa’s growth. We will continue to lead financing markets responsibly, helping to fund the energy, infrastructure and innovation that expand economic opportunity and support a just energy transition,” said Marshall.

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