Melanie Da Costa appointed Netcare CEO

South African private healthcare group Netcare has announced the appointment of Melanie Da Costa as next chief executive officer succeeding long-serving CEO Richard Friedland.

Da Costa is currently an executive director for strategy and health policy and will take over as chief executive on June 1, working alongside Friendland before formally taking over as CEO on January 2027.

Friedland will remain on the board until his retirement in December and, at the board’s request, he will continue as a strategic advisor to the board and CEO on a consultancy basis until June 30, 2027.

Da Costa’s healthcare sector experience

Alex Mandisi, Netcare board chairperson, said Da Costa brings strong financial and healthcare sector experience to the role.

“She brings strategic acumen, commercial discipline, a growth mindset and a deep appreciation of the role that health technology and innovation play in driving differentiation and sustainable growth, and she combines exceptional financial and commercial acumen with the integrity, humility and strength of character to lead Netcare with distinction,” said Mandisi.

She is a chartered financial analyst accredited through the CFA Institute in the US and holds a Master of Commerce degree from the University of South Africa, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

She has more than 20 years of executive management and board experience in South Africa’s healthcare sector. Since joining Netcare in May 2006, she has led key areas including health policy, funder relations and contracting, and has played a central role in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Her track record includes leading the acquisition of Netcare’s mental health division, Akeso, where she later served as managing director. She also serves on Netcare’s finance committee, sits on the National Renal Care board, and is a former chairperson of the Hospital Association of South Africa.

Friedland hailed for strong leadership

The board also paid tribute to Dr Friedland’s long-standing contribution to the group. As a co-founder, he has led Netcare for more than 30 years, overseeing its growth into a major healthcare provider employing over 18 000 people and delivering a wide range of clinical services.

He founded several key divisions, including Netcare 911, Netcare Diagnostics and Netcare Plus, and led the development of the group’s long-term person-centred healthcare strategy.

“Dr Friedland pioneered and led the development of the Group’s long-term personcentred health and care strategy, underpinned by digitisation, data and AI-driven innovation, which has positioned Netcare at the forefront of healthcare transformation and provided the Group with a clear and differentiated competitive advantage.

“He also initiated and led the Group’s environmental sustainability strategy which has positioned Netcare as an internationally acclaimed, global leader in this field and the Group will remember his inspirational leadership from the frontline of Netcare and the broader healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Friedland.

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