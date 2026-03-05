Middle East conflict affects African exports

African businesses are already feeling the fallout from the US-Israeli attack on Iran, which has closed parts of Middle Eastern airspace and disrupted shipping along the Strait of Hormuz.

Freight costs are rising, and traditional markets are temporarily unavailable, forcing exporters to scramble for alternatives.

In Kenya, one flower producer sends 80% of its produce to the Middle East.

But flight cancellations followed the airspace closures.

Africa’s supply chain under threat

The conflict is straining Africa’s supply chains more broadly. Exporters are expecting an increase in insurance costs, higher fuel prices, and shipping delays.

In 2024, African exports to the Middle East accounted for billions of dollars in trade. Kenya alone shipped almost R18-billion worth of goods, largely tea and horticulture.

Many African exporters must now urgently find alternative markets.

