Momentum to improve healthcare in SA by partnering with unions

Johannesburg -Momentum Health Solutions said it will be partnering with major labour unions and prominent black business leaders to improve healthcare system for South Africans.

The group announced on Wednesday that it will be partnering with major labour unions and prominent black business leaders to improve the healthcare system for South Africans.

At a webinar launch that was facilitated by a well-known television news anchor, Dan Moyane, Momentum Health Solutions which serves more than three million clients in the country had roped in labour unions such as the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (NEHAWU), POPCRU Group of Companies (PGC) as well as leading business leaders in the healthcare such as Dr Gil Mahlati, Prof. Lucky Mathebula, Dr Ntombi Mutshekwane, Mr Mogologolo Phasha, Dr Sello Rathete and Dr David Sekete among others.

Momentum Health Solutions CEO, Hannes Viljoen said, “We are bringing together an exciting set of stakeholders who have the same positive intent and required skills to uniquely solve for a better future for our society by improving our healthcare industry. The partnership between major labour unions, exceptionally credible black industry leaders and our company’s capabilities and management competence, gives us the ability to work together to create more health for more people for less. Essentially, we are gearing up to enable universal access to healthcare for all South Africans.”

Viljoen also said that partnering with labour unions gives them the opportunity to bring healthcare to more of South Africa’s labour force, thereby reducing the burden on the country’s public sector health capabilities and budget.

“In addition, the individuals we approached have been highly successful contributors to the health sector. On a macro scale, together with Momentum Metropolitan Health’s strong leadership team and its wide range of reliable and mature capabilities, the partnership intends to improve the health of our society and the productivity of our nation,” Viljoen added.

Makgane Thobejane, CEO of Nehawu Investment Holdings said, “We are very excited to be part of a positive force that provides more health to more South Africans. The Momentum Metropolitan Health Group is a strong, successful and credible company that already delivers health solutions to a large portion of our workers and the overall health sector. This transaction acknowledges the role of labour in healthcare and creates a shared value model that benefits the working class and society in South Africa.”

Other panelists who participated at the launch included, Michael Temlett, who is the Executive Head of MHS Open Market Business Unit as well as Dr Ali Hamdulay, the CEO of Public Sector Health.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Bongani Mdakane