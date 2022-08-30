Money-smart tips to get the things you want

You should not have to give up on buying or acquiring the things you want, because times are tough or you are on a budget. Ditch the debt and opt for these money-smart tips that will help you stretch your cash without compromising on things that make you happy or make life just a bit easier.

A home…

Buying a home is probably one of the biggest purchases most of us will make in our lives, but it is also one of the most meaningful, and potentially valuable, over time. “We know that people want a home of their own, but they are understandably concerned about keeping up their monthly bond repayments, especially during challenging economic times. So we offer online pre-approval that lets buyers know how much they can afford, and the size of the bond they could get if their application is approved,” said Carl Coetzee, the CEO of BetterBond.

TVs and more…

Dishwashers break, kids need laptops for school, and new homeowners have to furnish the spaces they move into. This is where a rent-to-own company like Teljoy offers a flexible and convenient way to get the products you need without having to fork out tons of cash or enter into high debt.

“Rental is an alternative to ownership, giving you the option of paying monthly for that washing machine, fridge or dishwasher. It’s a smart way to save the money that you would have spent on a costly once-off purchase, and means that you free up budget to spend on the important things in life, or save up for a big purchase,” said Jonathan Hurvitz, Teljoy’s CEO.

Local holidays

There are ways you can make your money stretch when taking a local holiday. Ideas include looking for free walking tours in the city that you visit and enjoying budget-friendly meals by looking for restaurants with specials. If you are staying in self-catering accommodation, consider making food at your accommodation. Sandwiches, for example, can be eaten on the go and enjoyed as a picnic in a local park.

A sparkling clean home

You may not have the budget to have your home cleaned a few times a week, but SweepSouth is a home services company that lets you book a cleaner on a day that you want, for as many hours as you need. Ask the domestic worker to do deep-cleaning, time-intensive chores like windows, kitchen cabinets, the fridge and oven, then assign the light responsibilities to the rest of the household.

A nest egg

In such tough economic times, it feels like our salaries fly out of the window moments after we’ve been paid. Saving seems like a pipe dream, but there is an easy way to do it. Install an app like upnup, which allows you to add on or round up every transaction so that it can automatically be invested as a micro-saving. “It’s a transaction that is happening anyway, why not make it work in your favour?” said Tony Mallam, the MD of upnup.

Fancy food, at home

Instead of eating out, learn to make a few fabulous dishes at home.

