Motlanalo joins prestigious PA Global network of auditing firms

Local firm Motlanalo Chartered Accountants & Auditors has joined the prestigious network of accounting professionals, PA Global, as its first and only full network member in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The move has catapulted the firm onto the international stage, marking a new phase of expansion and solidifying its standing as a formidable

competitor.

Since its founding in 2017, Motlanalo has experienced remarkable growth in South Africa, expanding to include more than 100 experts across four provinces. Yet, its core mission remained unchanged: to change the auditing landscape in South Africa and beyond.

For founder and CEO Koko Khumalo, the moment was deeply personal.

“By joining PA Global, Motlanalo joins a global community delivering outstanding professional services while preserving local autonomy and advancing transformation for young black professionals and women. Joining PA Global affirms that a proudly black women-owned South African firm can meet and exceed the highest international benchmarks of quality and governance,” she said.

Khumalo’s words resonate with her firm’s commitment to cultural excellence in business.

She added that Motlanalo’s reception at PA Global was enthusiastic. The worldwide network of independent audit and consulting companies is bound by the principles of excellence, accuracy and dependability.

PA Global chief operating officer Omar Moukammal highlighted this strategic fit, saying: “Koko Khumalo brings her Big Four audit firm experience and executive leadership from PwC and EY (Ernst & Young), with an exceptional record of quality and integrity.

“The inclusion of her firm enhances our presence in Africa, a high-potential emerging market that is in line with our goal of creating a professional network that is both globally consistent and locally relevant.”

The membership gives Motlanalo access to PA Global’s vast professional networks, shared techniques and stringent international quality standards, which in turn provide it a distinctive and powerful competitive edge by allowing it to offer its clients internationally acknowledged audit, tax and advisory capabilities.

Despite this global alignment, Motlanalo will continue to opera­te under its current name and identity, having been rigorously assessed against PA Global’s strict worldwide standards for independence, governance and quality control.

It now stands alongside a global network of quality-assured companies serving clients across the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

“Being accepted into the network is a testament to our path and will be a springboard for our continued expansion,” said the Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo-born Khumalo. “I have always known that through education I can compete and participate as an equal internationally.

“Our professionals may now compete and work together glo­bally thanks to this milestone.”

She also credited the firm’s growth to its strategic partnership with EY from 2018 and said that alliance has provided Mo­tla­nalo access to significant projects, built market trust, and set the stage for global cooperation.

“EY’s real-life dedication to change is producing noticeable outcomes,” Khumalo remarked, noting that their support has been crucial for black audit professionals.

With Motlanalo joining this network, Africa gains a new, powerful, and globally connected champion for auditing standards.

Khumalo said: “This new journey with PA Global strengthens our resolve to empower professionals in South Africa and beyond, lead with integrity, and deliver quality.”

