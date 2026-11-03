Motor industry stalwart who built CMH into a JSE-listed automotive giant dies at 80

The death of Jebb McIntosh, the long-serving group CEO of Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), marks the end of an era for one of South Africa’s largest automotive retail groups.

McIntosh served on the board from 1976 and led the company through decades of expansion, helping transform it from a collection of dealerships into a diversified JSE-listed business spanning vehicle retail, distribution, car rental and financial services.

CMH generates most of its revenue from selling new and used vehicles, vehicle parts and workshop services through 38 dealerships representing 31 brands across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The group also imports and distributes brands such as Foton and Proton, operates Mandarin Parts Distributors, and provides fleet solutions to corporate customers.

Read more: Chinese, German car companies boost cooperation amid industry shift

A second major earnings pillar is its first car rental business, which operates more than 7,500 vehicles through a national network of 53 branches. CMH also earns income from insurance underwriting, vehicle warranties, credit-life products and vehicle finance partnerships.

The scale of the business McIntosh helped build is reflected in CMH’s latest financial results. The group generated revenue of R15.7-billion in the year to February 2026, up 18.6%, while operating profit rose 17.1% to R748.6-million and headline earnings per share increased 33% to 536.4 cents. CMH employed 2 712 people and ended the year with cash resources of R1.15-billion.

Motor retail and distribution remains the company’s core business, contributing R14.7-billion, or 94% of total revenue, while car hire generated R808 million and financial services contributed R163-million.

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Capitalising on Asian automotives

In his final CEO report earlier this year, McIntosh highlighted the group’s successful shift towards fast-growing Chinese and Indian vehicle brands such as Suzuki, Foton, Mahindra and Haval, positioning CMH to benefit from changing consumer demand in South Africa’s automotive market.

Read more: Changan targets 6 000 sales in SA as Chinese carmaker plots expansion

Board chairman James Dixon described McIntosh as a business icon whose influence extended beyond the company. “Up until the moment that he passed, Jebb remained actively involved in directing the activities of his beloved CMH,” Dixon said, adding that his leadership and business acumen left an enduring legacy.

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