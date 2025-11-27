Mpumalanga tourism agency to hit tourists with above-inflation tariff increases

International and domestic tourists who plan to visit Mpumalanga this festive season must brace themselves to pay extra for the experiences they love.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has confirmed that new entrance tariffs will kick in on December 12, affecting popular destinations across the province.

Families planning to explore the Panorama Route, nature reserves, or wild camping sites will feel the price adjustment.

The agency says the festive impact is unavoidable, but it insists the increases are small, reasonable, and aimed at improving tourism services.

“The MTPA will, with effect from December 12, 2025, implement the tariffs for the 2025/2026 financial year at its various nature reserves around the province,” said acting MTPA spokesperson Thomas Msiza.

Historically tariffs priced lower

South African citizens and Southern African Development Community (SADC) nationals will pay 7% more, while foreign tourists face a 15% increase.

The agency says both adjustments reflect real economic pressures rather than greed.

“It should be noted that historically, the MTPA tariffs have been priced lower compared to similar entities.

“The 7% increase for local citizens is based on various factors, including the need to align more closely with actual operational expenses, as well as the need for infrastructure investment,” says Msiza.

Travellers who love the iconic Blyde River Canyon should also expect revised prices.

“Blyde River Canyon: ‘All Access Ticket,’ which is a value-for-money offering that is limited to one day and one entry to all the MTPA viewpoints on the panorama route, will be R161 for SA citizens, R203 for SADC, and R385 for foreign nationals.”

Wild camping sites and filming tariffs remain mostly untouched.

“The tariff for wild camping sites will remain unchanged at R2 500 but will increase slightly during the high season to R2 600. Filming rates will remain unchanged,” says Msiza.

Quality of tourist attractions

The MTPA has indicated that the extra income is not about punishing tourists but about restoring the quality of attractions that have suffered from aging infrastructure.

“It is therefore important to note that the income in general will be used for the maintenance of the aging infrastructure at various sites to further provide visitors with the best possible experience and value for money.”

More activities are planned to boost adventure seekers.

“As part of enhancing the product portfolio, the MTPA will continue to introduce new tourism activities for specific nature reserves.

“This will go a long way to attract the domestic market, as well as provide more choices to enhance visitor experience.”

Msiza stressed that the tariff changes are also part of the agency’s legal mandate, as MTPA is governed by the MTPA Act of 2005, “which obliges the agency to progressively generate its revenue collection.”

