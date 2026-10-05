MTN boss Ralph Mupita reappointed to GSMA board

MTN Group president and chief executive Ralph Mupita will serve two more years at the GSMA board of directors.

GSMA represents mobile operators and companies across the mobile ecosystem, with its board responsible for providing direction to the organisation and supporting initiatives aimed at expanding connectivity and the development of the mobile industry.

Mupita joined the board for the term between 2025 and 2026 and has served as deputy chairperson since April 2025.

He said his continued involvement came at a time when the industry was undergoing significant change.

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“It is a privilege to continue serving on the GSMA Board. This term comes as AI (artificial intelligence) begins to reshape our industry, while many people across Africa and the rest of the Global South are still to come online.

“Mobile remains the most powerful means we have of widening access to opportunity, and our task is to ensure that its benefits, and those of AI, reach everyone,” said Mupita.

The organisation has increasingly focused on the usage and coverage gaps in mobile connectivity.

AI is expected to increase demand for data and computing infrastructure while creating new opportunities for operators to provide digital services to consumers and businesses.

At the same time, the technology raises questions around the affordability of access, the availability of digital infrastructure and whether developing markets will be able to participate fully in the AI economy.

Mupita said the GSMA is important in bringing operators, technology companies and policymakers together to maintain investment and improving affordability.

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“I remain committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA. It brings operators, the wider mobile ecosystem and policymakers to the same table, and that collaboration is what will sustain investment and make access more affordable for the people we serve,” said Mupita.

Mupita has been MTN Group’s president and chief executive since September 2020. Before taking the top position, he served as the group’s chief financial officer from April 2017.

He previously led Old Mutual Emerging Markets, where he was responsible for operations spanning 19 countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

His continued role on the GSMA Board also gives MTN representation in discussions involving global mobile operators, policymakers and other participants in the telecommunications ecosystem.

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