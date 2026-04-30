MTN contributes R4.8bn to SARS

Telecommunications giant MTN South Africa contributed R4.8-billion to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 2025.

The company said this underlines its growing role in supporting government spending, infrastructure development and the broader economy.

This figure was disclosed in the company’s tax transparency report, reflecting total tax contribution to the national fiscus for 2025 rather than only corporate income tax paid to SARS.

These include indirect taxes, operating licence fees and levies, payroll-related taxes, withholding taxes and dividend taxes.

Commitment to national development

The company said its tax payments form part of a commitment to national development at a time when South Africa is pursuing digital transformation and economic growth.

“MTN’s tax contribution reflects our commitment to operating responsibly and contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic development. Beyond connecting millions of South Africans, we are proud to play a role in supporting the public resources that enable growth, service delivery and national progress,” MTN said.

In the annual report, the company said the higher tax was driven by an increase in profits and Uganda’s transfer pricing settlement.

Capital expenditure

Beyond its fiscal contribution, MTN continues to channel significant investment into its network infrastructure.

The company reported capital expenditure of R8.4-billion in South Africa in 2025 on an International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16 basis or R6.8-billion excluding leases.

According to the company, this spending is directed at improving network quality, expanding coverage and increasing capacity to meet rising demand for data and digital services.

In its Integrated Report, the company served 40.6-million subscribers in South Africa during the year, reaching a substantial portion of the country’s population of more than 63-million. This positions MTN as one of the largest providers of connectivity in the market.

The group’s People Report shows that MTN employed 4 727 people locally, supporting jobs directly while also contributing to wider economic activity through its value chain.

Both MTN Group and its South African business maintain Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment status, signalling continued alignment with the country’s transformation agenda.

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