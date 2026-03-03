MTN expects strong set of results as Ghana, Nigeria ring tills

MTN Group has signaled strong growth for the 2025 financial year supported by solid operational progress and an improved macroeconomic environment in key markets.

In a trading statement released on Monday, the telecommunications group said it is finalising its full-year results and expects a marked improvement compared with the prior year.

According to the 2024 financial results, MTN Group made a loss of R11.2-billion compared to a R4-billion profit in the 2023 financial year.

The group revealed that larger operations played a central role in recovery. Businesses in Ghana and Nigeria delivered improved profitability on stronger revenue growth.

Ghana reported 36.2% growth in service revenue improved by connectivity, fintech and digital services.

Mobile subscriptions increased by 9.2% to 31.2-million, 13.7% growth reported in active data subscriptions, and active Mobile Money (MoMo) users increased by 12.3% to 19.3-million.

“MTN South Africa continued to navigate increased competitive pressures in its prepaid business. The positive operational and financial momentum in a number of our other markets was also supportive of the group’s overall FY 25 performance,” the group said.

MTN said it expects a significant swing in both earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS).

The group reported a loss per share of 531 cents in the 2024 financial year. For 2025, it expects EPS to be between 1 062 cents and 1 168 cents, representing an increase of more than 300%, or between 1 593 cents and 1 699 cents.

Headline earnings per share are also expected to rise sharply from 98 cents in 2024 to a forecasted growth of up to 1 284 cents, an increase of more than 1 000%, or between 1 166 cents and 1 186 cents.

The company said the gap between expected EPS and HEPS for 2025 is largely due to impairment losses on investments, goodwill, property, plant and equipment amounting to about 157 cents, compared with 578 cents in the prior year.

It added that non-operational items included in 2025 HEPS total a net amount of approximately negative 85 cents, compared with negative 718 cents in 2024.

MTN also noted that the comparative 2024 figures in the trading statement have not been restated to reflect a separate announcement relating to prior-year restatements in Ghana. However, it anticipates that the adjustments will improve 2024 EPS and HEPS by around 12 cents each.

The group cautioned that this impact is provided for illustrative purposes only and may not fairly present the financial position, changes in equity or results of operations for 2024.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content