My dream is to reshape the world, says Sebata

Young people in the country are taking it in their stride to contribute to the growth of the economy and create employment opportunities. One such pioneer is Sydney Sebata, a businessman based in Ga-Kgapane, Limpopo.

Sebata is the founder and director of Versatile Pioneers, a company established in 2014 whose focus is on business development, engineering, information technology services.

Spelling out why he established the business, Sebata said: “The idea to establish Versatile Pioneers was to create a presence. I do not go about boasting about what I have achieved, but the important thing is to make an impact. My aspiration is to not only to invent or innovate, but to also reshape the world. And this is what motivates me to become an innovative entrepreneur.”

In an interview with Sunday World, Sebata said to achieve success, this entailed perseverance and warding off challenges. “This has helped a great deal to provide information technology (IT) and engineering solutions for my clients in both the public and private sectors.”

“We live in a new age world where solutions require Fourth Industrial Revolution methodologies. I try my best to play an important role in this technological sphere as I provide solutions for my clients.

“Versatile Pioneers is one of the companies working towards achieving greatness.”

The company has its footprint in Limpopo, Gauteng and North-West, and he concedes it was not easy as the company was established under difficult circumstances.

“But from the word go we worked hard to build our entity without financial assistance or handouts, using our savings and those of friends to establish the company,” he said.

“One of the challenges we faced when we started, many clients we approached did not have trust in us.

“We did not have a track record, but we were determined to prove ourselves we are a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

“We pride ourselves to be a goal-driven business. Our work on various projects in various spheres of operation is done with diligence. Our passion is to earn accolades, and we can see green shoots as more work keeps coming our way.”

The company has 10 permanent employees. It also employs a handful on contractual basis.

