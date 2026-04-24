NAC strike drags on as unions and management fail to reach deal

A lengthy strike at the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) is showing no signs of ending as unions and management continue to struggle to reach an agreement.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has been fighting for R1-million in unpaid performance bonuses that have not been paid for several years. The two months strike has also raised concerns over unpaid compensation, weak management practices and a lack of transparency – issues that have gone unresolved for a long time.

Stalemate

Talks between staff and NAC management have so far failed to produce a breakthrough. The deadlock has drawn the attention of the Parliament of South Africa, which has warned that the situation is becoming increasingly serious and needs urgent intervention.

The dispute has also taken a legal turn as the NAC has suggested the strike may be unprotected under labour law, while workers insist their action is justified because their grievances have not been addressed. This disagreement has further slowed efforts to reach a settlement.

Artists affected

Itumeleng Sikhosana, spokesperson for the NAC, said the impact of the strike is being felt beyond the institution itself. As a key public funder, the NAC supports artists and cultural organisations across the country. Disruptions to its work could delay grant payments and affect the wider arts sector, which depends heavily on this support.

“At a time when economic pressures are already straining livelihoods, a prolonged standoff within a key public institution raises urgent questions about how workers are treated, how public bodies are managed, and who ultimately bears the cost when systems fail. This story goes beyond a routine labour dispute, it cuts to the heart of accountability, fairness, and the stability of a sector that shapes national identity.

“What makes this issue especially compelling is its ripple effect. When conflict disrupts a central institution, the consequences extend far beyond internal dynamics, potentially affecting an entire ecosystem of creatives, organisations, and communities that depend on its functionality. This elevates the story from a workplace matter to one of national cultural and economic significance,” said Sikhosana.

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