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National Gambling Board flags growing use of NSFAS and SASSA funds for betting

By Mpho Sibanyoni
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Lungile Dukwana at Responsible Gambling Charter launch
National Gambling Board acting CEO Lungile Dukwana has raised concerns about Sassa and NSFAS recipients using the grants on gambling. /NGB
  • Acting NGB CEO Lungile Dukwana warned that gambling by vulnerable groups undermines the intended purpose of financial aid and social support grants.
  • Vulnerable groups identified by the regulator include minors, NSFAS beneficiaries, and SASSA grant recipients.
  • The NGB supports Sun International's Responsible Gambling Charter, viewing it as an important step in promoting responsible gambling practices.

The National Gambling Board (NGB) has expressed concern over a growing number of students and social grant recipients using government-provided funds for gambling activities.

 

  • The National Gambling Board (NGB) expressed concern about students and social grant recipients using NSFAS and SASSA funds for gambling.
  • The NGB supports Sun International's Responsible Gambling Charter to address irresponsible gambling and protect vulnerable groups.
  • Online betting accounts for about 60% of South Africa’s betting activity, making up a large part of the estimated R84.5-billion Gross Gambling Revenue.
  • The gambling industry is rapidly shifting to digital platforms, with approximately 95% of active bettors in major African markets wagering via mobile devices.
  • Illegal and offshore gambling remain major challenges, prompting calls for greater localisation and total channelisation within South Africa's regulated market.

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