National Treasury’s budget office boss Edgar Sishi leaves for IMF

South Africa’s top National Treasury budget office boss, Edgar Sishi, has resigned to take up a new position at the International Monetary Fund.

Sishi, a deputy director-general, exits the government job after being with Treasury for nearly two decades and having worked at the centre of the government’s budgeting process.

Fiscal policy expert

He was responsible for shaping spending plans and fiscal policy during some of the country’s most challenging economic periods.

Sishi took over the budget office during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when the South Africa’s public finances were under intense pressure.

According to the National Treasury, this was a critical time as revenue dropped sharply after the economy slowed down, while government spending increased to support households, businesses and health response.

Sishi’s tenure coincided with efforts to restore stability and rebuild confidence in the public finances as debt levels were rising quickly at that time and concerns were growing about the country’s fiscal sustainability.

Debt stabilisation contribution

Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said the 2026 Budget marked a significant moment, with government debt stabilising for the first time since before 2008 global financial crisis.

This turning point is expected to support faster economic growth, lower borrowing costs, and protect the long-term sustainability of social spending.

Pieterse thanked Sishi for his contribution.

“The National Treasury thanks Edgar for his dedicated service to the department and to South Africa and congratulates him on his new post.

“The departure of a senior official is always challenging for the institution, but Edgar has built a strong team at the budget office, and I have full confidence in their ability to maintain the very high standards set under his stewardship,” said Pieterse.

Search for replacement

The Treasury said it will begin the recruitment process for a new permanent deputy director-general for the budget office as soon as possible.

From April 1, three chief directors with direct exposure to the budget process will act on a rotation basis. The arrangement will begin with Marumo Maake, who previously served as acting head of the budget office from April to October 2025.

