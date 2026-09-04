NetcarePlus leads medical insurance industry in customer experience

NetcarePlus has been ranked as the number one healthcare membership service in South Africa for the 2026/27 report by the Ask Afrika Orange Index.

NetcarePlus, a product range from Netcare Group that allows access to private healthcare through health insurance, was recognised as the Customer Experience Winner in the medical insurance industry.

Measuring customer experience and loyalty

The Ask Afrika Orange Index measures customer experience, emotional satisfaction and brand loyalty across more than 200 brands and 26 industries in South Africa. The index considers both the experience customers have when dealing with a brand and the emotional connection they develop with it.

A significant win for a young brand

Teshlin Akaloo, NetcarePlus managing director, said the results are important because the brand is relatively young compared with its competitors in the medical insurance industry.

NetcarePlus’s victory validates its focus on delivering accessible, highly responsive, and affordable private healthcare products.

Delivering consistent and affordable healthcare

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised by the Ask Afrika Orange Index once again. Winning for a second time tells us that we are consistently delivering an experience that resonates with our clients, and that is something our entire team can be proud of.

“Our focus has always been on making quality private healthcare more affordable and accessible, while making the experience as simple as possible for our clients. Being part of the Netcare healthcare ecosystem gives us a unique understanding of the healthcare journey and allows us to build health cover around the needs of the people who use it,” said Akaloo.

Akaloo said the company would continue to focus on listening to customers and improving its services as it grows.

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