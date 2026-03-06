New tool to detect financial strain early

Financial advice platform Doshguide has launched a digital tool to help track and better understand personal finances.

Doshguide founder, Rory Brachner said the Financial Health Score is designed to help consumers assess their financial well-being and identify potential risks before they become a burden.

He said the tool asks users a series of questions to evaluate their finances and provides practical steps to improve their situation over 30 days.

“Often, the problem isn’t just income or spending, it’s a lack of visibility of where the real risks lie.

“Many people feel anxious about money but can’t pinpoint whether the issue is cash flow, inadequate protection, tax inefficiency or long-term planning. Often those blind spots only come into focus when it’s already too late,” Brachner said.

Unexpected events reveal financial vulnerabilities

He explained that many households are struggling to balance day-to-day expenses while also planning for the future. He said unexpected events such as job loss, or illness or the death of a breadwinner tend to reveal financial vulnerabilities that may have been building up for years.

The tool measures financial health across five key areas that typically deteriorate first when finances come under pressure, including risk and protection, financial wellness, cash flow and emergency funds, tax optimisation, and investment and wealth building.

“By answering a short series of questions, users receive a Financial Health Score that highlights both strengths and overlooked vulnerabilities that may be contributing to anxiety, cash-flow pressure or long-term insecurity.

“For people whose finances are already under strain, the scorecard helps prioritise what needs attention first – whether that’s stabilising cash flow, addressing protection gaps or reducing unnecessary tax drag. For those who are barely managing, it acts as an early warning system, flagging issues before they become irreversible,” said Brachner.

Households exposed to income interruption

The 2025 NedFinHealth Monitor found that overall financial health has improved for a third year in a row, but progress was largely driven by better short-term money management rather than improvements in savings, retirement planning or long-term security.

At the same time, structural gaps in financial protection remain substantial. The Association for Savings and Investment South Africa estimates the country’s life and disability insurance gap at about R50.4-trillion, highlighting how exposed many households are if income is suddenly interrupted.

Few have emergency savings

JustMoney.co.za consumer research also indicates that financial buffers remain limited. Only a small minority of South Africans can cover a R10,000 emergency using savings, while about a quarter would need to borrow the money.

Brachner said many people delay financial planning until they feel financially stable, only seeking advice once debt has built up or savings have been depleted.

“Financial health should be treated like preventative care. Just as routine health checks can detect issues before they become critical, regular financial health check-ins can surface risks that are otherwise easy to ignore or miss in the busyness of daily life,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content