Nissan ends South African production by selling Pretoria plant to Chery

Japanese carmaker Nissan has agreed to sell its South African plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, to Chery SA after nearly 60 years of operating the production line.

According to the agreement, Chery will also absorb Nissan’s workers.

The plant has manufactured the iconic discontinued compact bakkies Nissan 1400 and NP200 and NP300, up to the modern mid-size full-range Navara models for both local and export markets.

Under the agreement and subject to regulatory approval and other conditions, Chery will acquire the land, buildings, and associated assets of Nissan Rosslyn facilities in mid-year.

Chery to absorb affected workers

According to Jordii Vila, president of Nissan Africa, Chery will offer employment to most impacted workers on terms and conditions that are very similar to what they currently have.

“Nissan has a long and proud history in South Africa and has been working to find the best solution for our people, our customers, and our partners.

“External factors have had a well-known impact on the utilisation of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan.

“Through this agreement we’re able to secure employment for the majority of our workforce, thereby also preserving opportunities for our supplier network.

“This move also ensures that the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the South African automotive sector,” said Vila.

The Rosslyn plant has faced challenges recently, including lower production volumes, which affected its long-term sustainability within Nissan’s global manufacturing network.

Nissan is not exiting local market

According to Nissan, the sale provides a practical solution that allows the site to remain active while supporting workers and suppliers. The carmaker emphasised that it is not exiting the South African market.

Following the acquisition by Chery SA, Nissan will continue to sell vehicles and provide services to South African customers. It also plans several new vehicle launches in the 2026 financial year, including the Nissan Tekton and the Nissan Patrol.

For Chery SA, the acquisition provides an established manufacturing base in South Africa, strengthening its local presence and expanding its production capabilities in the region.

Founded in 1997, Chery was launched in South Africa in 2008 and is primarily owned by the Chinese government.

Chery has been known for its Tiggo models, while it also makes sub-brands, including Omoda and Jaecoo.

