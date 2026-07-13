‘Nothing justifies burning of spaza,’ says parly committee

Parliament’s Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade has warned against attacks that threaten investment and economic growth following the reported burning of spaza shops over the weekend.

Sonja Boshoff, committee chairperson, said the destruction of businesses and private property could not be justified, even where communities had genuine concerns.

Boshoff said videos circulating on social media appeared to show spaza shops and other properties being set alight in several Gauteng townships. However, it noted that the footage had not yet been verified.

Boshoff said that, if the incidents were confirmed, law enforcement agencies should move quickly to identify and prosecute those responsible.

Frustration does not justify destruction

“Communities are understandably frustrated, but this does not justify the destruction or burning of private property. Such actions only pit South Africans against one another and undermine legitimate concerns that deserve to be addressed through lawful means.

“Violence and criminality damage South Africa’s reputation at a time when government is working to attract the investment needed to grow the economy, create jobs and restore confidence in our country,” said Boshoff.

While recognising public frustration over the enforcement of immigration, business registration and trading laws, Boshoff said these concerns must be dealt with legally and not through violence.

Compliance

She called on government to enforce business registration, municipal compliance, food safety and immigration laws fairly and consistently. She also urged authorities to investigate and dismantle criminal syndicates operating within the informal trading supply chain where credible evidence exists.

Boshoff said the government should create more opportunities for South Africans while ensuring that every business operating in the country complies fully with South African law.

“The law governing business registration, municipal compliances, food safety and immigration must be enforced fairly, consistently and without fear or favour.

“Government must also investigate and dismantle any criminal syndicates, where credible evidence exists, operating within the informal trading supply chain,” said Boshoff.

ALSO READ: Govt vows crackdown on illegal migration, corruption after nationwide protests

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content