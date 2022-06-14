Ntsoane’s mobile clinics on point with healthcare for communities

On Point Healthcare brings relief during medical emergencies through its mobile clinic projects, bringing medical services to communities in four provinces.

The company was established in 2013 by Boitumelo Ntsoane, a 45-year-old pharmacist from Atteridgeville in Tshwane.

After graduating from Rhodes University with a degree in pharmacy, Ntsoane did her internship at Transmed Retail Pharmacies and later worked at Lebowakgomo Hospital.

She has also worked at the Goldfields mine as a pharmacist and for several private sector healthcare organisations.

After garnering enough experience, she decided to service communities through her own business.

“When I started my business, accessing funds was a problem as there were no banks which had an intention to loan me money. I had to wipe out my credit cards and rely on loans from my family to build this dream.

“It was a huge mountain to climb to get the business going, and through hard work and passion I soldiered on to get to the top.

“I don’t believe in failing but I had to be hands-on to build this business through sweat and dedication,” said Ntsoane.

“I reaped good rewards for my bravery, as I am currently providing services for both public and private health sectors through mobile clinics focusing on primary healthcare and I also rope in specialists.

“We go beyond merely servicing communities in disadvantaged areas and in urban areas to provide healthcare services for our people,” she said.

Her company started as a small medical centre with only one doctor, a dentist, an optometrist and a pharmacy.

She used all her profits to buy a fully furnished mobile clinic, which had a full-time retired nurse working in it, and this is where her career started to flourish.

She also focuses on the wellness of domestic workers, the elderly and people living with disabilities.

“I am extremely passionate about the healthcare industry, especially in empowering people about their health status.

If you are not empowered regarding your health status it affects the quality of your life.

“I also insource professionals, mainly women, to be part of my projects and in that sense, I also play my role to empower them while we all grow and learn new dynamics.

“I am empowering women by exposing them to personal development and allowing them to grow their talent and skills as far as our industry is concerned,” said Ntsoane.

She says that On Point Healthcare is a business vehicle that she also uses to do health risk assessments.

“Women are dynamic individuals with great potential and deserve to be in the frontline as leaders, at the table when decisions are made and as implementers of solutions.

“Any barrier that inhibits any woman to rise up and realise their full potential should be eliminated.”

Through her mobile clinic, Ntsoane has also launched an initiative called “Support on Hand after Rape”, to support rape survivors by giving them post-exposure prophylactic treatment against HIV, pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, within a period of 72 hours.

She works in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo and says she aims to cover other provinces and go beyond the borders of South Africa to provide healthcare services.

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author