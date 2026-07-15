NUM challenges De Beers’ Venetia Mine retrenchments

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has vowed to oppose De Beers’ planned retrenchments at Venetia Mine, which is expected to shut doors for two years.

The temporary closure will affect 1 214 employees but the union argues that retrenchments should be the last option, urging the miner to consider every possible alternative to avoid job loses before proceeding with the retrenchment process.

Union suggests options worth exploring

Masibulele Naki, NUM national health and safety secretary and diamond sector chief negotiator, said the company should explore options such as retaining and upskilling workers, introducing temporary job preservation measures, reducing non-essential spending and reviewing executive and management costs before cutting jobs.

Naki also raised concerns that the planned retrenchments could be a strategy to replace permanent workers with contractors.

“The NUM will not be shocked and surprised if this is a strategy by the company to replace permanent workers with contractors which is a strategy that is being used by mining companies around the world where they operate. We shall fight relentlessly to defend the dignity of mineworkers,” said Naki.

“Workers cannot be treated as disposable tools that are discarded whenever companies face economic pressures. De Beers has known about the challenges confronting the diamond market for a long time. It is therefore disingenuous to present this announcement as a sudden crisis. Workers and their trade union should have been engaged honestly and transparently long before a Section 189A notice was issues,” he added.

He also argued that workers should not carry the burden of the company’s financial difficulties, saying salaries are not the main issue behind the company’s financial challenges.

‘Consultations must be in good faith’

The union has further rejected attempts to treat the consultation process as a formality, arguing that Section 189A consultations are intended to find alternatives to retrenchments rather that approve decisions that have already been made.

“Retrenchments cannot become an easy escape route whenever companies face operational challenges. The company must find other means of reducing costs instead of targeting workers.

“Every alternative that can save jobs must be explored before a single worker is retrenched. The potential loss of 1 214 jobs across Venetia Mine and DBSSSA workers, their families, and local communities,” said Naki.

He said NUM would take part in the consultation process and use all available legal, organisational and collective bargaining measures to defend its members.

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