NUM threatens to block Cosatu congress amid Mike Shingange suspension

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has threatened to halt labour federation Congress of South African Trade Union (COSATU)’s 15th National Congress pending confirmation of the status of first deputy president Mike Shingange.

Olehile Kgware, NUM deputy president, raised the issue during the congress saying after making their nomination for Shingange, they learnt on the morning of the congress that he has been suspended.

The dispute comes as about 1 800 delegates have gathered at The Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand to elect Cosatu’s new national office bearers, among other items on the agenda.

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Shingange has emerged as a leading contender to replace incumbent president Zingiswa Losi, with NUM publicly backing his bid ahead of the congress. However, the suspension could rule him out of the race.

Suspended after signing nomination document

Shingange was suspended after signing the nomination document, despite receiving instructions from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) against doing so.

He has been serving as Cosatu’s first deputy president since the federation’s 14th National Congress in 2022 and is also president of Nehawu, the trade union’s biggest public sector affiliate.

The dispute has thrown the congress into a procedural dispute after delegates questioned whether the gathering has met the federation’s constitutional requirements for a quorum.

Of the 1 818 delegates expected, only 1 046 were recorded as present. This comes as four of the affiliated unions abstained from submitting their credentials as they support the NUM in their request for clarity on the suspension of Shingange.

The constitution states that each affiliate must be represented by at least one-third of its delegates, while the majority of those delegates must be members of the union they represent. The names of the delegates must also have been submitted to the general secretary.

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The situation has prompted delegates to question whether the congress can proceed with its business, including the election of new leadership.

The constitution states that if there is no quorum after three hours, the meeting must be adjourned and reconvened within a month.

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) said they will only submit their credentials once the issues raised by NUM are addressed, while the South African Emergency Personnel’s Union (Saepu) asked that their credentials also be withdrawn.

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