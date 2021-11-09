Nungu Diamonds deal with Pluczenik a game changer in SA’s diamond industry

Johannesburg- Nungu Diamonds, owned and run by married couple Kealeboga and Ursula Pule, has set its sights on expansion after clinching a deal with Belgium-based diamond and jewellery company Pluczenik.

Through the partnership, Pluczenik has launched its South African factory, Pluczenik SA, headed by Kealeboga.

The 34-year-old Kealeboga, who hails from Ikopeleng in North-West, said the deal was a dream come true for any young person in the diamond industry.

“I have the opportunity to work with a world-class business that has operated for more than 70 years. One that has also been at the forefront of innovation and leadership. A partnership such as this is not just good for me, but for the whole industry in South Africa,” he said.

“This partnership is a positive story about diamonds, where black people are not just bystanders but are active parties in the diamond trade from mine to market. If you want to operate at the highest level in this trade, one will ideally need to partner with companies that have the pedigree, the history and the balance sheet to help you grow and be impactful, that’s

incredibly exciting.”

Nungu Diamonds’ work burst into the public light after the Pules designed wedding bands for estranged celebrity couple Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo.

It is one of only five diamond companies selected to be part of the De Beers Diamond Beneficiation Project launched in 2016.

Pluczenik’s roots can be traced to South Africa, having been established in the country in the 1940s.

Today, the company is one of the world’s leading diamantaires, known in the industry as “The Name Behind Diamonds”. Its head office is in Antwerp, where Pluczenik also has a major manufacturing operation, in addition to those in Botswana, Namibia, India, Israel, Thailand, China and Dubai.

Pluczenik CEO Chaim Pluczenik said the company’s heart had always been in South Africa.

“The time is now right for us to have a new cutting and polishing factory in the country to help it meet its beneficiation objectives and support communities in a country where diamonds have a long history and heritage. What better way than to partner up with a young local entrepreneur like Pule, who has made great strides within the industry.”

