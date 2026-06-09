Official suspended as labour department probes job seekers’ data breach

The Department of Employment and Labour has launched an investigation into the reckless disposal of job applications revealing sensitive personal information of job seekers.

Teboho Thejane, departmental spokesperson, confirmed that the individual implicated in the matter has been placed on precautionary suspension as investigations continue.

“The department recognises the potential distress such matters may cause, particularly where personal information is involved, and assures the public that this issue is receiving its immediate and careful attention.

“The department remains firmly committed to the lawful, secure, and responsible management of personal information as a fundamental obligation,” said Thejane.

Department’s legal team roped in

He said Jacky Molisane, acting director-general, asked the department’s legal team to review the matter, in line with sections 19 and 22 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), to decide whether the incident is serious enough to require formal notification to the regulator.

“The department will act in full compliance with its obligations under POPIA, including determining whether reporting to the Information Regulator of South Africa is required and ensuring that any such notifications are made in a lawful, measured, and procedurally compliant manner,” said Thejane.

‘Public trust sacrosanct’

He emphasised that the department is treating the matter with urgency and care, in line with POPIA and proper governance standards. It remains committed to protecting personal information, resolving the issue responsibly, and maintaining public trust.

“The department recognises the importance of maintaining public trust and will continue to communicate responsibly through official channels. Updates will be provided once the process has progressed to a stage where accurate and verified information can be shared.

“This matter is being addressed with the utmost seriousness, urgency, diligence, and care, in full alignment with the principles of POPIA and applicable governance standards,” said Thejane.

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