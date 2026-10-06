Outsurance moves to buy out minority shareholders in R10.2bn drive

The proposed deal will see OGL issue new shares to OHL minority shareholders, who include the insurer’s founder, current executives, managers, employees and affiliated entities, in exchange for their holdings in OHL. Following completion of the transaction, OHL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of OGL.

The transaction forms part of the group’s strategy to streamline its structure following its 2022 transition to the OUTsurance listing. Management said the move would create a single shareholder layer across the group, improving simplicity and aligning ownership more closely with the group’s operating assets.

Under an illustrative valuation included in the announcement, the minority stake in OHL is worth approximately R10.16-billion. Based on assumed pricing, OGL would issue about 119.4-million new shares, resulting in minority shareholders owning roughly 7.16% of the enlarged company after the transaction.

Read more: SA business powers OUTsurance earnings growth

A value-neutral transaction

OGL said the deal is expected to be broadly value neutral for existing shareholders. While current shareholders would experience dilution of approximately 7.16% due to the new share issuance, this would be offset by OGL increasing its ownership of OHL from 92.83% to 100%.

The insurer operates across South Africa, Australia and Ireland and generates most of its revenue from insurance premiums in personal, commercial and life insurance lines. The transaction has been classified as a related-party transaction under JSE Listings Requirements because several minority shareholders are current or former executives, directors, prescribed officers and associated entities.

Read more: OUTsurance CFO Jan Hofmeyr dumps group for greener pastures

As a result, the deal will require shareholder approval, with related parties excluded from voting on the ordinary resolution needed to approve the transaction.

According to the company, the final exchange ratio will be determined using a 30-day volume-weighted average price of OGL shares ending on November 17 2026, with the final terms expected to be announced on or about November 18 2026.

Part of a broader industry trend

The proposed transaction comes amid a broader trend of insurance groups simplifying ownership structures and consolidating control of key subsidiaries.

On Monday, Sanlam announced plans to acquire the 37.3% stake in Santam that it does not already own through a cash offer of R505 per share. The move paved the way for the country’s largest short-term insurer to be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange after more than 60 years as a listed company. Sanlam already owns an effective 62.7% stake in Santam.

Read more: Sanlam moves to buy out Santam minority shareholders in R505-a-share deal

According to a SENS announcement, Sanlam said full ownership of Santam would strengthen strategic alignment, simplify governance and reporting structures, eliminate duplicate listed-company costs and improve capital allocation across the group. The company argued that the transaction would create a more streamlined group structure while enhancing long-term value creation.

While the Sanlam-Santam proposal is structured as an all-cash buyout and OUTsurance’s transaction is a share-for-share exchange, both deals reflect a growing preference among South African financial services groups to reduce complexity, consolidate ownership and operate through a single listed entity.

Transaction needs shareholders’ stamp of approval

Subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder support, the OUTsurance transaction is expected to become effective on or about November 24 2026.

The company’s annual general meeting, where shareholders will vote on the proposal, is also scheduled for that date.

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