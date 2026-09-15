Patrice Motsepe’s Harmony Gold mine records eighth fatality of 2026

A mineworker at Harmony Gold, owned by mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, has died while on duty.

The company, which is one of the country’s biggest and deepest gold mines in South Africa, is partly owned by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s Africa Rainbow Minerals as well as Public Investment Corporation.

Harmony stated on Tuesday that there was a fatal accident at its Mponeng mine on the West Rand in Gauteng following a seismic event underground.

The incident occurred on Monday, September 14, in an underground working area at the operation. Harmony confirmed that one employee lost their life as a result of the incident.

Following the deadly incident, the company has suspended work in the affected area while a comprehensive investigation is conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and determine whether additional safety measures are required.

“Harmony deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues,” the company said in a statement.

The mining group added that support was being provided to those affected by the tragedy.

Stakeholder notified about the fatality

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) and other relevant stakeholders have been notified of the incident, said the company.

Harmony said the investigation would also assess opportunities to strengthen existing safety controls and risk management practices at the mine.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to improving safety across its operations through enhanced critical controls, ongoing training and development, learning from incidents, and collaboration with employees, organised labour and regulators.

“Safety remains our foremost priority as we continue to work towards eliminating loss of life and creating safer workplaces for all,” the company said.

Mponeng, one of the world’s deepest gold mines, forms part of Harmony’s South African operations and has historically been exposed to seismic activity associated with deep-level mining.

The deaths occur as the gold industry is experiencing a boom largely because gold prices have surged to record or near-record levels, making mining far more profitable and attracting strong investor interest. Recent market reports point to several key drivers due to increased demand owing to geopolitical tensions.

African Rainbow Minerals, chaired by Motsepe, owns 10.63%, while the PIC, made up of government employee pension funds, owns about 16%.