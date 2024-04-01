Understanding household affordability is crucial in this era of economic uncertainty

In the maze of today’s economy, where the cost of living seems to scale ever upwards, understanding household affordability is not just wise, it is essential.

It stands as the bedrock of financial stability, a beacon guiding families through the tumultuous waters of soaring expenses and economic challenges.

As the winds of uncertainty blow, grasping the intricacies of household affordability becomes not just a choice but a necessity, lest one finds themselves adrift in a sea of debt and financial strain.

Leading retail bank Capitec has emphasised the pivotal role of several factors influencing household affordability, including income stability, interest rates, and the impact of inflation on living costs.

The bank stated that as these economic forces ebb and flow, families find themselves on a tightrope walk, ba-lancing their financial capabi-lities with the relentless tide of expenses.

To manage expenses effectively, Capitec suggests proactive financial planning, where every rand is accounted for, and every expenditure is scrutinised for

its necessity.

Navigating household affordability amid economic uncertainties necessitates a proactive and disciplined approach to financial management. By understanding their financial capabilities, implementing debt management strategies, and setting SMART goals, families can mitigate the risks associa-ted with rising -living expen-ses and ensure a more secure future, Capitec warns.

“Families should establish a comprehensive budget, categorise expenses, involve all members in budgeting and prioritise essentials.”

Considering the spectre of debt, looming ominously over many low- and middle-income class households in the country, Capitec stressed the importance of debt management strategies urging families to prioritise high-interest debt, monitor cre-dit scores, and build emergency savings.

In the battle against debt, knowledge and preparation are the most potent weapons.

Yet, amid the discord of financial jargon and budgetary advice, one principle stands tall: the importance of setting SMART goals.

Specific, measurable, achie-vable, realistic, and time-based objectives serve as guiding stars, illuminating the path towards financial security.

Whether it’s saving for education, homeownership, or retirement, Capitec highlights that these goals provide families with a roadmap to navigate the complexities of household affordability.

“Families should identify their aspirations, such as providing education, owning a home or securing retirement, and categorise them into short-, medium-, and long-term goals. Regular budget reassessment is crucial to ensure alignment with these objectives, especially during significant life changes or economic shifts. By consistently refining their budget, families can balance meeting immediate needs and saving for the future, ensuring affordability and financial security.”

And what of the inevitable storms of financial challe-nges that assail every household? Capitec’s advice is clear: prio-ritise spending, negotiate repayment plans, and seek out income-boosting opportunities. In times of plenty, save for emergencies; in times of scarcity, tread lightly and minimise unnecessary expenses.

Capitec offers the following tips for bolstering financial literacy and understanding household affordability:

Utilise safe financial apps: Use secure apps to track income and expenses efficiently, aiding in budget management and financial transparency.

Access free online financial edu-cation: Empower yourself with accessible knowledge and skills essential for making informed decisions, managing finances effectively and navigating economic complexities.

Explore additional income streams: Consider part-time work, freelancing, or online selling to generate supplementary income alongside traditional employment.

Create a budget: Create monthly budgets to understand and manage income, expenses, and potential savings areas.

Prioritise high-interest debt: Focus on repaying high-interest debts promptly using -methods like debt stacking or snowballing.

