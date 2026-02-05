Phakamile Hlubi-Majola moves to MISA after Numsa exit amid death threats

Unionist Phakamile Hlubi-Majola has found a new home at the Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) after a recent departure from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Her departure from Numsa followed a series of alleged death threats, including a warning of a planned assassination attempt.

New home in MISA

At the time, she was preparing to join union general secretary Irvin Jim before Parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition, to discuss progress on implementing the South African Automotive Master Plan.

She confirmed to Sunday World that she has now found a new home at MISA. And she added that she sees it as an opportunity to continue championing the interests of workers and their families in a different space.

She joined the motor industry union on Thursday through her communications company, Blacqstar Kreativ.

Hlubi-Majola is still expected to focus on strengthening worker representation. To also sharpen the union’s public voice at a time of ongoing change in South Africa’s automotive industry.

“I am very excited to be joining MISA. They are giving me the opportunity to do what I do best, which is to represent and defend workers. That is a value we share. I look forward to working with them to achieve their primary goal. Which is to grow in the motor sector.

Internal media, communications capability

“Together with the very capable MISA communications team, that is led by Sonja Carstens, I look forward to elevating the organisation. And to achieve even great things,” said Hlubi-Majola.

MISA operations chief executive Martlè Keyter said the organisation had partnered with Blacqstar Kreativ to strengthen its internal media and communications capability and better connect with its members.

“MISA is excited to welcome Hlubi-Majola on our team. We share a deep commitment to defending the rights of workers. Our partnership is key to ensuring that the voices of MISA’s members are amplified.

“MISA is always striving to improve our service delivery to our valued members. And to make official communication accessible to everyone,” said Keyter.

