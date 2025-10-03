Phophi Ramathuba urges traditional leaders to release land for industrialisation

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has called on traditional leaders (magoshi) to release their vacant land for industrialisation, citing the province’s R32-billion in investment opportunities across various sectors and the forthcoming 5th Limpopo Investment Conference at the end of October.

Speaking at the official media launch of the investment conference in Polokwane this week, Ramathuba warned against businesspeople who exploit traditional leaders by underpaying them for vast tracts of land.

“It is sad that some businesspeople take advantage of their vulnerability by paying as little as R50,000 for larger portions of land,” said Ramathuba.

Long-term leases solution

“We all know that Limpopo’s vast areas are rural and that traditional leaders are custodians of the land. It’s high time they use that land, which is their legacy, for their own benefit and for future generations. Selling land for one-off payments is backward thinking. We urge them instead to consider long-term leases that ensure sustainable returns.”

Drawing inspiration from the province’s agrarian roots, Ramathuba likened the process of preparing for investment to ancestral practices of cultivating land for future harvests.

“Just as our ancestors cleared their fields of acacia thorns and mopani trees to prepare for abundance, we too must cultivate our province’s economic landscape with intention and vision.”

She emphasised that the 7th administration remains committed to translating the aspirations of Limpopo communities into tangible outcomes.

“At the forefront of our mission is the imperative of Limpopo’s investment growth and industrialisation. It is guided by the Limpopo Development Plan 2025–2030. Our province is rich in natural resources and contributes significantly to South Africa’s economy. But unemployment remains at 35%—a challenge we must confront.”

Since its inception, the Limpopo Investment Conference has yielded major results. Over the past four years, it generated pledges worth R282.34-billion. Of this, R66.76-billion (23.6%) has been converted into actual investments, creating 20,084 jobs across sectors.

New investment pledges

Highlighting progress, Ramathuba said the 2024 conference alone secured R120.3-billion in new investment pledges. Projects worth R19.2-billion, including Ivanplats and Generic Core Sustainable Energy, are already underway. While R9.9-billion worth of initiatives await regulatory approval. A further R52.8-billion in investments is tied to the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

However, she acknowledged challenges such as stalled projects worth R4-billion, including Zebediela Nickel. Also R30.8-billion delayed by government bottlenecks like the Giyani Solar Project.

“We are taking strategic action to unlock these investments and drive industrialisation. In alignment with the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The 5th Limpopo Investment Conference is scheduled for October 29–30. It will also see the launch of the Limpopo Investment Book 2025. And will be showcasing over R32-billion worth of new opportunities.

“Limpopo is ready to be positioned as a prime investment destination,” concluded Ramathuba.

