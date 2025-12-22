PICS| Fuel price surge forces drivers to adopt gas conversions

South African drivers, especially those working in e-hailing and taxi services, could find Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) a more appealing option as petrol prices continue to climb. As petrol prices hover near R25 a litre, the move towards LPG, commonly called Autogas, is picking up speed. This shift is driven by the prospect of lower costs and the environmental benefits it offers.

According to industry representatives, LPG conversions are being considered by a range of vehicle owners, including fleet operators and private motorists, following a series of fuel price hikes. The conversion involves installing a secondary fuel system, typically a tank fitted into the spare wheel well or under the vehicle, and an injection kit that allows seamless switching between petrol and LPG.

“A full tank of LPG costs me R566, compared to around R1000 for petrol,” said Lucky Maseko, a Johannesburg-based e-hailing driver. “That saving makes a real difference in my monthly expenses.” Maseko reported no issues with vehicle performance or convenience, noting that filling up LPG takes roughly the same time as petrol.

Proponents claim that Autogas offers significant environmental benefits, including an estimated 15–20% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to petrol. Some industry sources also cite reduced engine wear and cleaner oil as potential advantages.

Despite growing interest, some motorists remain concerned about safety and the potential impact on vehicle warranties. Dumisani Ntuli, marketing director at DMS Gas Utility (PTY) LTD, stated that under South African and international consumer protection laws, warranties cannot be voided solely due to an Autogas conversion. “There is no warranty issue when one gets the conversion, as no alterations on the vehicle take place,” Ntuli said.

Regulations governing LPG conversions in South Africa are aligned with international standards, including the UNECE R115 regulations, according to industry sources.

However, experts caution that proper installation and regular maintenance are essential for safety and optimal performance. “The installed kit can last a lifetime depending on maintenance,” said Ivaan Potgieter, manager at DS Fitment Centre.

Autogas alternatives, such as Non-Condensable Gases (NCG), are also available, though accessibility varies by region and vehicle type.

While advocates tout Autogas as a practical response to rising fuel costs, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy advises motorists to consult accredited installers and review warranty terms before proceeding with conversions.

As fuel prices continue to climb, the number of South Africans considering LPG is expected to rise. Whether the trend will bring lasting change to the country’s transport sector remains to be seen.