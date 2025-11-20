Platreef Mine officially opens, boosting Limpopo’s mining economy

The official opening of the Tier-One Platreef Mine on Tuesday, November 18, marks a major milestone for South Africa’s mining sector and stands as a flagship B20 success story. The event demonstrates the country’s ability to attract high-value foreign direct investment and drive industrial growth — strategically taking place ahead of the Qatari Investment Summit and the G20 Summit.

Situated in Mokopane, Limpopo, the state-of-the-art mine, a subsidiary of Canadian-owned Ivahoe mining under the chairmanship of Robert Friedland, has already created 2, 500 jobs, injecting vital economic activity into surrounding communities.

Huge production capacity

Platreef Mine is expected to become one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost producers of palladium, platinum, rhodium, nickel, copper, and gold.

Its production capacity will strengthen South Africa’s position as a global leader in critical minerals. This will support national industrialisation and long-term regional development.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivering the keynote address, described the commencement of production as the culmination of nearly three decades of struggle, resistance, and perseverance.

“The journey began 27 years ago, during a time when every effort was made to prevent the development of this mine,” Ramaphosa said.

“Some people even claimed that because they held control over the mineral rights here, this mine would never be built. In fact, they said it would only be built over their dead body.”

According to the president, Platreef’s leadership responded that those very individuals “are no longer here. And that is why we have this mine today.”

With Phase One successfully completed, Ramaphosa emphasised that what may seem like a “baby step” to some is, in reality, a “giant leap” for Mokopane and the entire nation. He hailed the development as a testament to sustained resilience and hard work.

Strategic partner in global energy

The inauguration of the Platreef concentrator plant in Mogalakwena also aligns with South Africa’s efforts to reposition itself as a strategic partner in the global energy transition and the next wave of green industrialisation.

“Platinum group metals are strategic enablers in the critical minerals transition,” Ramaphosa noted.

“What we are seeing here is the future opening before us. And Platreef Mine is integral to the success of our critical minerals strategy.”

He further contrasted past mining models with the new era of community-focused development.

“In the past, offshore mine owners invested the money and benefited alone,” he said.

“Platreef Mine is different. Communities are shareholders. They have equity. This is a new chapter. Gone are the days when communities were only allowed onto mine premises as labourers earning peanuts.”

The opening of Platreef Mine is widely seen as a sign of renewed confidence in Limpopo’s mining potential and is expected to direct more investment into the province, positioning Mokopane as a vital hub in South Africa’s mineral future.

Premier pays tribute to all stakeholders

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba also conveyed a strong message of support. She said the event was not only a celebration of mineral wealth, it was a tribute to the ancestors and communities who have long safeguarded the land.

“This land carries wealth, but it also carries the promise of a future for its people. We owe that responsibility both to those who came before us and to generations yet to come,” she said.

Ramathuba stressed that Platreef’s growth must translate into meaningful community upliftment. She emphasised the need to reduce unemployment by ensuring that local SMMEs develop alongside the mining operation, positioning the mine as a genuine driver of inclusive development.

She also underscored the importance of infrastructure in unlocking sustainable economic progress. And she noted that the quality of roads and public services must reflect the richness beneath the province’s soil.

Masodi Wastewater Treatment Works

In support of this vision, Ramathuba welcomed the recent inauguration of the Masodi Wastewater Treatment Works. She called it a vital step in aligning essential services with ongoing expansion and ensuring that Mokopane’s development keeps pace with rising industrial activity.

“As we grow our mining economy, we must equally grow our infrastructure and services. Only then can our communities fully benefit from this progress,” she said.

The Premier concluded by reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to building “A Limpopo That Works for All.”

