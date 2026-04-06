Police Easter operations shut down over 500 drinking spots

The nationwide Easter police operations have led to over 500 liquor establishment being shut down due to non-compliance with the Liquor Act.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that the police have shut down 532 illegal taverns and shebeens.

They also arrested 773 people for selling alcohol without a valid license, with most of the arrests being made in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounts for 299 arrests, 209 arrests were recorded in Mpumalanga.

Firm stand against lawlessness

“By shutting down illegal taverns and arresting those who sell liquor unlawfully, law enforcement is taking a firm stand against environments that enable crime to thrive,” said Mathe.

Drunk driving remained a serious concern during the operations as police arrested 1 419 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of arrests at 588, followed by Mpumalanga with 199 and the Eastern Cape with 197.

Drug-related crime also remained a priority. A total of 1 744 suspects were arrested for drug possession, with the Western Cape recording the highest number of arrests (737), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (341).

Arrests figure reaches 15 000

Mathe confirmed that during the operations, 15 840 suspects were arrested for a range of crimes including murder and rape during the Easter long-weekend.

“During this period, multiple law enforcement agencies led by the SAPS implemented heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention initiatives,” said Mathe.

A total of 132 illegal and unlicensed firearms were confiscated, along with 1 097 rounds of ammunition. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of handgun seizures, with 42 recovered.

The police have also seized 747 dangerous weapons including knives. Mathe said removing these weapons from the streets is an important step in reducing violent crime.

Other arrests made during the operation include 1 342 Assault GBH cases, 146 murder cases, 123 attempted murder, 189 for rape, 171 house robbers and dealings in drugs accounted for 334 arrests.

The national commissioner of SAPS, Gen Fannie Masemola has commended the dedication and bravery of our law enforcement officers who continue to work tirelessly, often under dangerous conditions, to rid our communities off crime sighting that their efforts are making a tangible difference in the country.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content