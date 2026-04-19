Prof Gumede’s hatred of BEE policy lacks objective analysis and research details

Four weeks ago, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission formally requested William Gumede, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, to provide the data and research underpinning his claim that BEE policy has benefited only 100 politically connected individuals to the value of R1-trillion.

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