Business

Prof Gumede’s hatred of BEE policy lacks objective analysis and research details

By Sunday World
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The Shoprite Group continues to create and retain jobs, with a special focus on youth.
The Shoprite Group continues to create and retain jobs, with a special focus on youth.

Four weeks ago, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission formally requested William Gumede, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, to provide the data and research underpinning his claim that BEE policy has benefited only 100 politically connected individuals to the value of R1-trillion.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Four weeks ago, the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission formally requested William Gumede, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, to provide the data and research underpinning his claim that BEE policy has benefited only 100 politically connected individuals to the value of R1-trillion.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.
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