SA citrus exports decline as growers are squeezed by conflict, weather

South Africa’s citrus exports fell 1.5% during the 2026 season as conflict in the Middle East disrupted access to key markets and severe weather damaged production in major growing regions, the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) said on Thursday.

Growers exported 201 million cartons of citrus this season, down from 204 million cartons in 2025, according to the industry body.

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The decline comes despite South Africa maintaining its position as the world’s second-largest citrus exporter by value after Spain and one of the country’s most important agricultural export industries.

Middle East disruptions weigh on exports

The CGA said exporters faced significant challenges accessing Middle Eastern markets after the outbreak of conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The region typically absorbs about 20% of South Africa’s citrus exports, but shipping disruptions and a shortage of containers complicated trade flows. Exporters were often forced to use longer and more costly routes to reach major destinations, including Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The logistical disruptions added pressure to an industry already grappling with rising costs and uncertainty in global trade.

Flood damage hits key growing regions

Domestic production was also affected by heavy flooding in parts of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.

The extreme weather destroyed orchards in several important citrus-producing areas, reducing output and adding to growers’ challenges during the export season.

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Despite the setbacks, the industry remained a major contributor to South Africa’s economy. Citrus exports generated about R44.9 billion in revenue during 2025, making citrus the country’s largest agricultural export sector.

Industry braces for US market challenge

Looking ahead, exporters are preparing for another potential blow after South Africa’s exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which previously provided duty-free access to the United States market.

The US accounts for roughly 5% of South Africa’s citrus exports, and the loss of preferential access is expected to increase costs for exporters serving the market.

Industry leaders have warned that the combination of geopolitical disruptions, weather-related losses and changing trade conditions could place further pressure on growers during the 2027 season.

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