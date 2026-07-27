SA Corporate appoints seasoned deal-maker Donnovan Pydigadu to board

SA Corporate Real Estate has appointed seasoned property deal-maker Donnovan Pydigadu as an independent non-executive director and member of its audit and risk committee.

The JSE-listed property company owns a diversified portfolio of 241 properties in South Africa and Zambia, spanning the residential, retail, industrial and commercial sectors. Its portfolio includes the AFHCO Portfolio, The Parks Lifestyle Apartments and The Falls Lifestyle Estate.

The real estate investment trust continues to manage an R18-billion property portfolio across Southern Africa.

Pydigadu brings extensive experience

Pydigadu is a chartered accountant with more than 25 years of experience in banking, corporate finance, real estate and listed property funds. He is well known in the property industry for his expertise in corporate finance, capital raising and executing complex real estate transactions.

He served as chief operating officer of Fortress Real Estate Investments and as a board director of Accelerate Property Fund.

The company said Pydigadu brings extensive experience in property development, real estate investment, strategic growth initiatives and finance leadership.

“Mr Pydigadu is a chartered accountant and experienced finance executive with more than 25 years’ experience across the banking, corporate finance, real estate and REIT sectors.

“He has held executive and senior leadership roles, with extensive expertise in corporate finance, capital raising, property development, real estate investment and strategic growth initiatives,” the company said.

The appointment comes as the property company continues to strengthen governance structures and board expertise amid a challenging operating environment marked by higher funding costs and evolving investment opportunities.

The board also confirmed that it had conducted a fit and proper assessment and was satisfied with the outcome, adding that there were no integrity matters requiring disclosure under paragraph 6.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

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