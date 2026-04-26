SA firms should rethink investment choices in the face of global conflict

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to ripple through global markets in early 2026, South African corporates are being urged to reassess their strategies in the face of growing uncertainty.
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- Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are intensifying in early 2026.
- These tensions are impacting global markets, creating economic uncertainty.
- South African companies are advised to reevaluate their business strategies.
- The focus is on adapting to the unpredictable international environment.
- Full details are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.