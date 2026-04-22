SA gets more foot-and-mouth vaccine doses as it battles to contain outbreak

South Africa’s government said on Wednesday that it had received two million doses of foot-and-mouth disease vaccine from Turkey, as authorities intensify efforts to contain the country’s worst outbreak in years.
The vaccine, supplied by Turkey’s Dollvet, will be distributed to provinces in the coming days based on animal population and risk, the agriculture department said in a statement.
A further four million doses have been ordered from Dollvet.
Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects cattle, causing painful blisters in the mouth and on hooves. Although it is not often fatal, especially among adult cattle, it affects livestock productivity.
The government has faced criticism from livestock farmers, who say they are suffering heavy losses over its handling of the outbreak, with some threatening legal action.
An additional 5 million vaccine doses have been ordered from Argentina, with delivery expected in two batches once import approval is granted by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, the statement said.
In February, South Africa rolled out its first foot-and-mouth vaccine in 20 years in a bid to ease a shortage of inoculation doses.
The government is aiming to vaccinate 80% of South Africa’s national cattle herd, estimated at about 14 million.
The agriculture department said it would allocate some vaccine doses to the pork industry, as pigs can also be affected by foot-and-mouth.
- South Africa received 2 million foot-and-mouth disease vaccine doses from Turkey's Dollvet to combat the country's worst outbreak in years.
- The government plans to distribute the vaccine based on animal population and risk, with an additional 4 million doses ordered from Dollvet and 5 million from Argentina pending import approval.
- Foot-and-mouth disease primarily affects cattle, reducing livestock productivity through painful blisters, though it is rarely fatal in adult cattle.
- Livestock farmers have criticized the government's handling of the outbreak, citing heavy losses and threatening legal action.
- South Africa aims to vaccinate 80% of its 14 million cattle, also allocating some vaccine doses to pigs, which can be affected by the disease.
A further four million doses have been ordered from Dollvet.
Foot-and-mouth is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects cattle, causing painful blisters in the mouth and on hooves.
An additional 5 million vaccine doses have been ordered from Argentina, with delivery expected in two batches once import approval is granted by the
In February,