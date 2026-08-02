Business

SA has an uncanny ability to thwart those who believe in it

By Sunday World
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Toyota manufacturing plant in Prospecton KwaZulu-Natal

Just when governance failures, collapsing municipalities and infrastructure bottlenecks make the country look increasingly difficult to invest in, global companies continue committing billions of rand to our economy.

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  • Despite governance failures and infrastructure issues, Toyota and Chery are committing billions of rand to invest in South Africa’s automotive manufacturing sector.
  • Toyota South Africa is investing R10.4 billion at its KwaZulu-Natal plant for next-gen Hilux production, including enhancing local suppliers.
  • Chery has acquired Nissan’s Rosslyn plant to establish an African manufacturing and export hub, starting vehicle production by mid-2027.
  • These investments signal belief in South Africa’s economic potential, but highlight the need to address systemic challenges like unreliable electricity, municipal failures, and inefficient transport infrastructure.
  • Sustainable growth requires consistent execution and improved governance to create conditions that make investment routine rather than exceptional.

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