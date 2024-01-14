Business

SA mogul hopes Davos WEF will help raise funds for Surgery Foundation

By Mpho Sibanyoni
Rali Mampeule
Property and fibre network entrepreneur Rali Mampeule has been invited to Davos, Switzerland for the 54th World Economic Forum

Property and fibre network entrepreneur Rali Mampeule yesterday flew out to Davos, Switzerland.

He was invited to the prestigious 54th World Economic Forum’s event set to take place between January 15 and 19.

At the annual meeting, Mampeule will be rubbing shoulders with some representatives from 100 governments, major international organisations and 1 000 forum partners.

