SA mogul hopes Davos WEF will help raise funds for Surgery Foundation

Property and fibre network entrepreneur Rali Mampeule yesterday flew out to Davos, Switzerland.

He was invited to the prestigious 54th World Economic Forum’s event set to take place between January 15 and 19.

At the annual meeting, Mampeule will be rubbing shoulders with some representatives from 100 governments, major international organisations and 1 000 forum partners.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content