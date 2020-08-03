SA to drag peers down the drain – African Development Bank

The African Development Bank (AfDB) this week warned that the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa is projected to trickle to Southern African economies.

Josephine Ngure, the AfDB’s acting director-general for Southern Africa, said Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia are seen as more vulnerable to South Africa’s impending contraction in economic growth.

“Before COVID-19, Southern Africa’s economy was projected to recover from an estimated 0.7% growth in 2019 to 2.1% in 2020. As has been the case historically, South Africa, the region’s largest economy, is projected to contribute an average of 60% of regional economic output in 2020,” Ngure said.

She added that countries that rely on tourism, such as Mauritius, will be adversely affected. The bank last month

approved nearly R5-billion loan to the South African government to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic and support its budget.

Despite the gloomy outlook, the AfDB said the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to mitigate some of the negative effects of COVID-19 in the region and continent. The AfCFTA agreement is made up of 54 African countries merging into a single market of 1.3-billion people.

The World Bank in a report released this week also backed the AfCFTA to provide the spark needed to reignite growth on the continent. The Washington-based lender said it estimates that implementing the agreement would contribute to lifting an additional 30-million people from extreme poverty and 68-million people from moderate poverty by 2035.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives, trade and businesses all over the world, the AfCFTA secretary-general, Wemkele Mene, recently announced the postponement of the commencement of trade under the AfCFTA. Commencement of trading was initially slated for July 1.

North West University Business School economist professor Raymond Parsons said: “The highly ambitious goals of the AfCFTA need all the political goodwill and mutual confidence for their success.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo