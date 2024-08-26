SAA, Denel and Transnet to start reporting to line ministers

The line function ministers will now bear shareholder responsibility for certain state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that previously fell under the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE).

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamations transferring the administration, powers and functions entrusted by the specified legislation as follows to the different ministries:

Alexkor: Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources;

Denel: Minister of Defence and Military Veterans;

Eskom: Minister of Electricity and Energy;

South African Forestry Company SOC Limited (Safcol): Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment;

South African Airways: Minister of Transport;

South African Express: Minister of Transport; and

Transnet: Minister of Transport;

Ramaphosa signed the proclamation after the SOEs years of perpetual crisis that resulted in the South African economy barely growing.

This was due to managerial incompetence, corruption, and a lack of adherence to financial controls, among other things.

Furthermore, the Presidency said in a statement that certain sections of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Act of 1993 and Overvaal Resorts Limited Act Repeal Act of 2019 are “vested with the Minister of Water and Sanitation”.

Ramaphosa has also signed a proclamation appointing Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, as the executive authority of the DPE.

“[The department] will continue to exist and operate until the human and financial resources are transferred appropriately.

“This appointment empowers the Minister to exercise with respect to DPE all relevant powers and functions under the Public Service Act of 1994 and the Public Finance Management Act of 1999.

“The minister in the Presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation has also been assigned the responsibility to finalise the National State Enterprise Bill, which will set out the exercise of shareholder responsibility for respective SOEs, which will be transferred in a phased manner into the envisaged national enterprise holding company,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za

