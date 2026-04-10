SAA group CEO John Lamola resigns amid questions over profitability

South African Airways has been thrust back into a leadership vacuum after John Lamola resigned as group chief executive, the airline confirmed on Friday, jolting its recovery at a critical stage.

Lamola will step down at the end of April following a board meeting held with Transport Minister Barbara Creecy in her capacity as shareholder representative.

While officially framed as a resignation, the timing of his departure places the spotlight back on the airline’s leadership stability at a delicate stage of its recovery.

This follows the state-owned airline’s announcement of a net profit of R155 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, marking its second consecutive year of profitability since emerging from business rescue. The airline reported a standalone profit of R30 million, while group revenue increased to R8.8 billion. However, analysts have raised concerns over the figures, pointing to possible underlying operating losses.

Board chairperson Sedzani Mudau moved quickly to frame his exit as the close of a rebuilding chapter.

“Professor Lamola has played a pivotal role in rebuilding South African Airways and positioning it for sustained success,” she said.

“His leadership during a complex and demanding period has left a lasting and positive legacy on the organisation.”

Despite working with the airline for years, Lamola’s tenure has been shadowed by political contestation from the outset. His appointment as group chief executive in February 2025 drew criticism from opposition parties who questioned the selection process and raised concerns about political influence. His appointment was also referred to the Public Protector for investigation.

Those tensions now resurface as the airline prepares for another leadership transition. The airline acknowledged the scale of the task he inherited.

“Professor Lamola took on the leadership of SAA at a critical juncture, as the airline emerged from business rescue and navigated the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

A seasoned aviation executive with a background that spans Denel Aviation and Airports Company South Africa, Lamola also brought an uncommon academic depth to the role, holding a PhD in philosophy alongside an MBA in aviation management.

That blend of theory and practice defined a tenure focused on restoring operational credibility.

Under his leadership, SAA rebuilt from a near-grounded position.

“Supported by a committed and resilient workforce, the airline expanded its fleet from five to 19 aircraft and grew its route network from six to 17 destinations,” the airline said, citing the return of long-haul routes such as São Paulo and Perth.

The recovery remains exposed to global pressures. “Like many global airlines, SAA continues to contend with external pressures, including rising aviation fuel costs linked to geopolitical developments in the Middle East,” the statement noted.

In the interim, the board has appointed Air Chefs CEO Matshela Seshibe as acting group chief executive while it begins the process of recruiting a permanent replacement.

“The board and executive management remain firmly committed to ensuring leadership continuity and maintaining operational stability,” Mudau said.

Lamola leaves behind an airline that has regained lift but not yet escaped gravity. Its next phase will test whether the systems he helped rebuild can sustain flight without the man who steadied the cockpit.

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