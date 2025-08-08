SABC sets record straight on R704m government funding

The SABC has denied claims that the state-owned entity has received a bailout, describing such comments as “misleading media reports and public commentary”.

This development comes after the government allocated funding to the SABC during the recent budget vote by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

The clarification aims to correct the narrative that the SABC received a new R704-million grant or bailout for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Mmoni Ngubane, SABC’s head of communications, emphasised that the R704-million mentioned by Minister Solly Malatsi was not new or additional funding.

“It forms part of the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) allocation, spread over three years, equating to roughly R235-million annually,” said Ngubane.

She added that this allocation is lower than the funds received in the previous MTEF period, underscoring that it is not a one-off disbursement but a continuation of existing commitments.

The funds are earmarked for specific public interest content, including children’s, educational, and religious programming, as well as support for Channel Africa, aligning with the SABC’s public service mandate.

Content policy priorities

“These funds are strictly ringfenced to ensure we deliver quality educational content, particularly to underserved communities,” Ngubane stated.

Addressing claims of a new bailout, Ngubane was clear to state: “The SABC has not received any discretionary government grant.

“This funding is part of the department’s established content policy priorities, as reflected in the national budget.”

The public broadcaster expressed appreciation for the government’s ongoing support but noted that the allocation covers only a portion of the costs associated with its developmental and constitutional mandates.

The SABC reiterated its call for sustainable funding to fully meet its public broadcasting obligations.

“We are committed to ongoing, constructive engagement with all stakeholders to ensure the SABC can continue serving South Africans effectively,” Ngubane said.

