Business

Samsung Electronics smashes records with Q3 operating profit

By Sunday World
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Samsung Electronics smashed records with its third-quarter operating profit, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings, a regulatory filing showed Thursday./Supplied
  • Earnings mark the company's fourth consecutive quarter of record-breaking operating profit.
  • Strong demand for AI-related semiconductors was a key driver of earnings growth.

Samsung Electronics smashed records with its third-quarter operating profit, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.

The South Korean tech giant reported a preliminary operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (about R1.34-trillion) in the July-September quarter, up 782.5% from a year earlier.

The profit continued its record-breaking streak since the fourth quarter of last year, beating market expectations of about 105.7 trillion won.

Revenue hits new high

Preliminary revenue surged 126.6% year-on-year to 195 trillion won in the third quarter, rewriting its own record for four straight quarters.

Its operating margin reached a record of 55.1% amid soaring demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence chipsets.

The net income and detailed earnings for each business unit will be unveiled later this month.

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  • Samsung Electronics reported a third-quarter operating profit of 107.4 trillion won, marking a 782.5% increase from a year earlier.
  • This profit represents the company's fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings.
  • Samsung's third-quarter revenue surged 126.6% year-on-year to 195 trillion won, setting a new record for four consecutive quarters.
  • The operating margin reached a record 55.1%, driven by high demand for semiconductors used in AI chipsets.
  • Detailed net income and earnings for each business unit will be released later this month.

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