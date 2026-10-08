Samsung Electronics smashes records with Q3 operating profit

Samsung Electronics smashed records with its third-quarter operating profit, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings, a regulatory filing showed Thursday.
The South Korean tech giant reported a preliminary operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (about R1.34-trillion) in the July-September quarter, up 782.5% from a year earlier.
The profit continued its record-breaking streak since the fourth quarter of last year, beating market expectations of about 105.7 trillion won.
Revenue hits new high
Preliminary revenue surged 126.6% year-on-year to 195 trillion won in the third quarter, rewriting its own record for four straight quarters.
Its operating margin reached a record of 55.1% amid soaring demand for semiconductors used in artificial intelligence chipsets.
The net income and detailed earnings for each business unit will be unveiled later this month.
- Samsung Electronics reported a third-quarter operating profit of 107.4 trillion won, marking a 782.5% increase from a year earlier.
- This profit represents the company's fourth consecutive quarter of historic earnings.
- Samsung's third-quarter revenue surged 126.6% year-on-year to 195 trillion won, setting a new record for four consecutive quarters.
- The operating margin reached a record 55.1%, driven by high demand for semiconductors used in AI chipsets.
- Detailed net income and earnings for each business unit will be released later this month.