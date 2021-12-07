Sanlam Life Insurance Limited appoints new Independent Non-Executive Director

Johannesburg- The Sanlam Life Insurance Limited has appointed Ndivhuwo Manyonga as its Independent Non-Executive Director effective from the 6th of December 2021.

Her appointment has been approved by the Prudential Authority in terms of the Insurance Act No 18 of 2017.

Sanlam has a market cap of R126 billion on the JSE.

Sanlam’s stakeholder is Ubuntu-Botho Investments Pty Ltd, which is owned bySouth Africa’s billionaire and businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Ndivhuwo is the first black African female actuary to qualify in South Africa.

Manyonga is currently the CEO of the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (RF) Proprietary Limited and has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry across a broad range of disciplines including employee benefits, retirement fund, and investment consulting, technical consulting, business development, and held several senior managerial roles.

Manyonga’s appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director to the Sanlam and SanlamLife Insurance Limited Boards was unanimously supported and subsequently recommended for approval by the Sanlam Board to the Prudential Authority.

Commenting on this appointment, the Chair of Sanlam and Sanlam Life Insurance Limited, Elias Masilela said: “Ndivhuwo has an excellent reputation in her field and the Sanlam Board looks forward to her contributions”.

