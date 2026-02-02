Sanlam transfers R400bn assets to Ninety One to seal long-term deal

Sanlam Investments and Ninety One have sealed a long-term strategic partnership as leading asset managers.

Carl Roothman, Sanlam Investments CEO, said nearly R400-billion in assets were transferred to Ninety One as part of the transaction.

However, Sanlam remains one of the largest asset managers across the continent, with more than R1-trillion in assets under management.

He said the partnership strengthens Sanlam’s investment platform, which supports products for retail and institutional investors in South Africa and overseas.

The transaction is also considered to enhance Sanlam’s ability to offer a wider range of investment solutions at home and offshore.

“The transaction was a deliberate step to strengthen our market position by playing to our strengths. When we announced our intent in 2024, we were already occupying top-tier positions in multi-management, private wealth, indexation and alternative investments.

“However, we were looking to substantially strengthen our active single-manager capability. A strategic relationship with Ninety One was a logical choice due to their integrated approach in managing South African and offshore assets – a capability few local managers possess,” said Roothman.

Access to global expertise

Roothman emphasised that the investment industry is shifting towards more flexible and skilled managers who can offer tailored solutions to clients.

Sanlam’s in-house capabilities include multi-management, private wealth, indexation through its Satrix brand, and alternative investments such as private equity, private debt, property and infrastructure.

Roothman said this agreement with Ninety One completes this offering by giving clients access to global expertise in active single-managed strategies.

He the group is well supported by strong shareholders and partners across South Africa, the rest of Africa and India.

“Backed by Sanlam’s balance sheet strength and distribution footprint, and with the support of some of the largest and most successful shareholders in South Africa, the rest of Africa and India – including Absa, Shriram, Allianz and African Rainbow Capital – we will continue to deliver solutions that combine scale, innovation and impact across the investment spectrum,” he said.

Hendrik du Toit, Ninety One chief executive, said the partnership allows Sanlam to focus on areas where it is building clear leadership, while Ninety One provides its global active investment expertise.

“The completion of this transaction marks the beginning of a long-term partnership built on complementary strengths and a shared commitment to clients, who stand to benefit from the proven capability and resources of South Africa’s leading globally integrated active investment manager.

“This is a considered, future-focused relationship and a meaningful investment in South Africa’s savings and investment landscape,” said Du Toit.

