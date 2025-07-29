Security breach at OR Tambo International Airport sparks tensions between ACS, Acsa

Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS) has accused Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) of obstructing critical security upgrades, following a security breach at OR Tambo International Airport in May involving deactivated grenades.

Known as “free from explosive” devices, the grenades serve training purposes and are considered safe for transportation.

While the suspicious baggage was flagged at earlier screening levels, it was mistakenly cleared by a screener at Level 3, raising serious concerns about aviation security.

ACS, which has been providing hold baggage screening (HBS) services for over 25 years, said the breach demonstrates the need to implement modern screening technology.

Long-term equipment upgrades

“Had ACS been permitted to carry out the long-term HBS equipment upgrade and replacement, the security incident that took place on 25 May may well have been avoided,” ACS stated in a media release.

The organisation claims that Acsa has repeatedly blocked its efforts to replace outdated equipment with advanced systems equipped with AI algorithms and 3D imaging technology.

These upgrades, ACS explained, would significantly reduce the risk of human error in baggage screening.

“While the investigation concluded that human error was the immediate cause of the incident, it is critical that it be viewed in the broader context of the longstanding obstruction, by Acsa, of ACS’s efforts to replace the HBS equipment with more advanced and reliable screening technology,” ACS said.

The screener involved in the incident possessed full certification, over 10 years of experience, and had successfully passed recent assessments.

Despite this, ACS took swift action, suspending the screener immediately and later dismissing him following a formal disciplinary process.

“ACS has zero tolerance for any form of security breach and deems this incident gross negligence by the screener,” the organisation stated.

Delayed response to the breach

ACS also criticised Acsa for its delayed response to the breach, noting that ACSA was officially notified of the incident on May 28 but only informed ACS on June 8, 10 days later.

“This significantly delayed the commencement of our investigation,” ACS said.

The breach has reignited tensions between the two organisations, with ACS accusing Acsa of overstepping its authority.

In 2023, Acsa made an “unlawful decision” to insource HBS services, a move ACS claims is outside Acsa’s statutory mandate.

Legal battles have ensued, with ACS successfully obtaining three consecutive court orders between November 2024 and May 2025 to allow interim equipment replacements.

Acsa concluded its statement by reaffirming its commitment to aviation security.

“ACS remains committed to ensuring a secure, regulated, and cooperative aviation environment in the interests of all passengers and airlines operating in South Africa.

